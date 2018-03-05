The "Patentability and State of the Art Searching" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new comprehensive and practical two day seminar covering topics such as:

Background and motivations to patentability searching: differences between state of the art, patentability and landscaping

Choosing a data collection:

Understanding the background to a search

Fundamentals of search scope

Tools and methods for searching and analysis

Communication aspects.

Topics to be covered include:

Background and motivations to patentability searching

Differences between state-of-the-art, patentability and landscaping

Choosing a data collection

Understanding the background to a search

Fundamentals of search scope

Tools and methods for searching and analysis

Communication aspects

Who Should Attend:

All those working in IP or patent information or patent engineer roles either in industry or legal businesses

R&D scientists and engineers wanting to ensure they are not re-inventing the wheel'

Customer service and training representatives in the commercial information provider community who want to know more about what their customers do with patent data

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hj6qqp/two_day_seminar?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305005916/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Patents