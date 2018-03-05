The "Patentability and State of the Art Searching" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A new comprehensive and practical two day seminar covering topics such as:
Background and motivations to patentability searching: differences between state of the art, patentability and landscaping
Choosing a data collection:
- Understanding the background to a search
- Fundamentals of search scope
- Tools and methods for searching and analysis
- Communication aspects.
Who Should Attend:
- All those working in IP or patent information or patent engineer roles either in industry or legal businesses
- R&D scientists and engineers wanting to ensure they are not re-inventing the wheel'
- Customer service and training representatives in the commercial information provider community who want to know more about what their customers do with patent data
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hj6qqp/two_day_seminar?w=4
