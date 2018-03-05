sprite-preloader
05.03.2018
Globe Capital Limited - Result of AGM

05 March 2018

Globe Capital Ltd

("Globe Capital" or "the Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Globe Capital Ltd announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM') held today, all of the resolutions proposed, as set out in the Notice of AGM, were duly passed.

The Directors of the Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information:

Globe Capital Limited

Christopher Neo, Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 3286 6388

NEX CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott - Corporate Finance / James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA


© 2018 PR Newswire