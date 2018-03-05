Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 05 March 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 74,349 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.4000p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.2000p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.3355p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,422,792,319 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,422,792,319 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

05 MARCH 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 1682 26.25 08:22:21 London Stock Exchange 800 26.20 09:01:07 London Stock Exchange 500 26.20 09:01:27 London Stock Exchange 310 26.20 09:01:45 London Stock Exchange 79 26.20 09:02:04 London Stock Exchange 1100 26.35 13:08:16 London Stock Exchange 2662 26.35 13:10:34 London Stock Exchange 4382 26.35 13:15:17 London Stock Exchange 1655 26.35 13:15:17 London Stock Exchange 1074 26.35 13:15:22 London Stock Exchange 1400 26.35 13:15:40 London Stock Exchange 13 26.35 13:15:40 London Stock Exchange 700 26.35 13:15:59 London Stock Exchange 1929 26.35 13:37:05 London Stock Exchange 3312 26.30 14:09:21 London Stock Exchange 2 26.30 14:23:25 London Stock Exchange 41 26.30 14:23:25 London Stock Exchange 271 26.30 14:27:40 London Stock Exchange 1524 26.30 14:27:43 London Stock Exchange 1476 26.30 14:27:44 London Stock Exchange 491 26.30 14:28:01 London Stock Exchange 878 26.30 14:33:06 London Stock Exchange 42 26.35 14:48:25 London Stock Exchange 3658 26.35 14:59:14 London Stock Exchange 6660 26.35 14:59:14 London Stock Exchange 1613 26.35 14:59:14 London Stock Exchange 421 26.30 14:59:15 London Stock Exchange 8904 26.30 14:59:16 London Stock Exchange 2066 26.25 15:00:30 London Stock Exchange 1850 26.25 15:00:30 London Stock Exchange 1692 26.30 15:09:56 London Stock Exchange 1780 26.40 16:01:07 London Stock Exchange 6400 26.40 16:01:22 London Stock Exchange 1672 26.40 16:01:41 London Stock Exchange 1928 26.40 16:01:41 London Stock Exchange 17 26.40 16:01:59 London Stock Exchange 1862 26.40 16:06:55 London Stock Exchange 1685 26.35 16:24:37 London Stock Exchange 1904 26.35 16:29:16 London Stock Exchange 3914 26.35 16:29:16 London Stock Exchange

