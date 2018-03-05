sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,295 Euro		-0,002
-0,67 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
05.03.2018 | 18:16
(6 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, March 5

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:05 March 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):74,349
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.4000p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.2000p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.3355p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,422,792,319 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,422,792,319 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

05 MARCH 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
168226.2508:22:21London Stock Exchange
80026.2009:01:07London Stock Exchange
50026.2009:01:27London Stock Exchange
31026.2009:01:45London Stock Exchange
7926.2009:02:04London Stock Exchange
110026.3513:08:16London Stock Exchange
266226.3513:10:34London Stock Exchange
438226.3513:15:17London Stock Exchange
165526.3513:15:17London Stock Exchange
107426.3513:15:22London Stock Exchange
140026.3513:15:40London Stock Exchange
1326.3513:15:40London Stock Exchange
70026.3513:15:59London Stock Exchange
192926.3513:37:05London Stock Exchange
331226.3014:09:21London Stock Exchange
226.3014:23:25London Stock Exchange
4126.3014:23:25London Stock Exchange
27126.3014:27:40London Stock Exchange
152426.3014:27:43London Stock Exchange
147626.3014:27:44London Stock Exchange
49126.3014:28:01London Stock Exchange
87826.3014:33:06London Stock Exchange
4226.3514:48:25London Stock Exchange
365826.3514:59:14London Stock Exchange
666026.3514:59:14London Stock Exchange
161326.3514:59:14London Stock Exchange
42126.3014:59:15London Stock Exchange
890426.3014:59:16London Stock Exchange
206626.2515:00:30London Stock Exchange
185026.2515:00:30London Stock Exchange
169226.3015:09:56London Stock Exchange
178026.4016:01:07London Stock Exchange
640026.4016:01:22London Stock Exchange
167226.4016:01:41London Stock Exchange
192826.4016:01:41London Stock Exchange
1726.4016:01:59London Stock Exchange
186226.4016:06:55London Stock Exchange
168526.3516:24:37London Stock Exchange
190426.3516:29:16London Stock Exchange
391426.3516:29:16London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire