London's FTSE 250 was up 0.6% to 19,507.70 in afternoon trade on Monday. Bovis Homes was the standout gainer as Canaccord Genuity lifted its price target to 1,250p from 1,235p as it said the housebuilder is putting its problems behind it. "Various initiatives on the margin front look promising and could potentially deliver margins above what is currently embedded in the land bank and expected by consensus for 2020. Cash generation has been good as the balance sheet has been squeezed, and ...

