sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1.227,04 Euro		+26,71
+2,23 %
WKN: 906866 ISIN: US0231351067 Ticker-Symbol: AMZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.228,93
1.229,62
19:46
1.228,83
1.229,71
19:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMAZON.COM INC1.227,04+2,23 %
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO92,73+2,18 %