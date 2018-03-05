International online retailer MySale Group announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 December on Monday, reporting an 80% improvement in underlying EBITDA to a record AUD 5.5m. The AIM-traded firm said its gross profit had increased 19% to AUD 45.6m, while its gross margin rose 200 basis points to 30.1%. Revenue increased 11% to AUD 151.9m. On the technology front, MySale's board highlighted its accelerated investment into its data-driven proprietary technology ...

