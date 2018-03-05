The "European Surgical Procedure Volumes: Orthopedic and Spine Procedures" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents procedure volumes forecasts for some of the most common orthopedic and spine surgical procedures performed in the five EU countries of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK (5EU). The forecast period covered by this report is for the years 2016 through 2021.

This report also presents an overview of selected diseases/disorders of the joints and spine, the prevailing surgical approaches and techniques, and the evolving procedural trends. Procedure volumes are provided for selected arthroscopy, fracture fixation, joint replacement, and spinal surgery procedures.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. EUROPEAN UNION HEALTHCARE OVERVIEW

1.1 GDP and healthcare spending

1.2 Healthcare financing

1.3 Healthcare economics

1.4 Healthcare facilities and personnel

1.5 Ambulatory surgery

1.6 Hospital length of stay

1.7 Unified healthcare

1.8 France, national healthcare profile

1.9 Germany, national healthcare profile

1.10 Italy, national healthcare profile

1.11 Spain, national healthcare profile

1.12 United Kingdom, national healthcare profile

1.13 Bibliography

2. ORTHOPEDIC/SPINE SURGICAL PROCEDURES

2.1 Fractures and fracture management

2.1.1 Types of fracture

2.1.2 Arthritis, osteoporosis, and fractures

2.1.3 Internal fixation of fractures

2.1.4 External fixation/fracture repair

2.2 Spinal surgery

2.2.1 Selected spinal disorders

2.2.2 Selected spinal procedures

2.3 The joints and associated diseases/disorders and injuries

2.3.1 Joint replacement

2.3.2 Arthroscopic procedures

2.4 Bibliography

