The "European Surgical Procedure Volumes: Breast, General, Gynecologic, Organ Transplant, Neurosurgical, Ophthalmalogic, and Urologic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents procedure volumes forecasts for some of the most common surgical procedures performed in the five EU countries of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK (5EU). The forecast period covered by this report is for the years 2016 through 2021.

This report also presents an overview of selected diseases/disorders, the prevailing surgical approaches and techniques, and the evolving procedural trends. Procedure volumes are provided for breast augmentation and reduction as well as general, gynecologic, organ transplant, neurosurgical, ophthalmologic, and urologic surgical procedures.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. EUROPEAN UNION HEALTHCARE OVERVIEW

1.1 GDP and healthcare spending

1.2 Healthcare financing

1.3 Healthcare economics

1.4 Healthcare facilities and personnel

1.5 Ambulatory surgery

1.6 Hospital length of stay

1.7 Unified healthcare

1.8 France, national healthcare profile

1.9 Germany, national healthcare profile

1.10 Italy, national healthcare profile

1.11 Spain, national healthcare profile

1.12 United Kingdom, national healthcare profile

1.13 Bibliography

2. BREAST AUGMENTATION AND REDUCTION PROCEDURES

2.1 Breast augmentation

2.2 Breast reduction

2.3 Bibliography

3. GENERAL SURGICAL PROCEDURES

3.1 Weight loss procedures

3.2 Cholecystectomy

3.3 Colectomy

3.4 Esophagogastric fundoplasty

3.5 Liver biopsy

3.6 Bibliography

4. MAJOR ORGAN TRANSPLANTATION

4.1 Immunosuppressive strategies

4.2 Organ procurement and donor shortage

4.3 Organ transplantation, procedure volumes

4.4 Bibliography

5. NEUROSURGICAL PROCEDURES

5.1 Selected disorders of the central and peripheral nervous systems

5.1.1 Hydrocephalus

5.1.2 Movement, seizure, and tremor disorders

5.1.3 Traumatic brain injury

5.2 The cerebrovascular system and selected disorders

5.2.1 Aneurysm

5.2.2 Arteriovenous malformation

5.2.3 Stroke

5.3 Bibliography

6. GYNECOLOGIC SURGICAL PROCEDURES

6.1 Dilation and curettage

6.2 Hysterectomy

6.3 Hysteroscopy

6.3.1 Endometrial ablation

6.3.2 Endometrial biopsy

6.4 Myomectomy

6.5 Oophorectomy

6.6 Salpingo-oophorectomy

6.7 Tubal ligation

6.8 Bibliography

7. OPHTHALMIC SURGICAL PROCEDURES

7.1 Age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy

7.2 Cataract surgery and intraocular implantation

7.3 Glaucoma

7.4 Refractive surgery

7.5 Vitrectomy

7.6 Bibliography

8. UROLOGIC SURGICAL PROCEDURES

8.1 Benign prostatic hyperplasia

8.1.1 Surgical approaches

8.1.2 Less invasive alternatives to surgery

8.1.3 Procedure volumes

8.2 Kidney stone obstruction

8.2.1 Procedure volumes

8.3 Female urinary incontinence

8.3.1 Procedure volumes

8.4 Bibliography

