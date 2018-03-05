Russian Company Presents a New Smart Office Solution by Merging Phones With Computers

MOSCOW, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The device recognizes users by cell phone or fingerprint

Russian company "Getmobit" developed a solution for smart offices GM-Box. This is a multi-purpose docking station with safe access to the infrastructure of virtual workplaces and IP telephony. The solution allows to minimize companies' expenses for arrangement of workplaces as well as to organize secure remote work by employees. GM-Box has been worked out according to the smart office concept, it satisfies all the today's security requirements and requirements for arrangement of automated workplaces in corporations and state institutions. The devices are depersonalized that provides mobility of employees. GM-Box operates together with any smartphone brand.

GM-Box is smart workplace solution, worked out according to the All-in-One concept. The device looks like a phone with a handset. When connecting a monitor, mouse and keyboard, the user gets a full-featured workplace with access to virtual desktop, access to the Internet or a corporate network. The operating system with apps performs in the cloud. The device supports flexible scenarios for the Internet connection - Ethernet, Wi-Fi, 3G/4G modem. Besides, it allows to connect safely to the IP telephony infrastructure, to make audio and video calls, conference calls.

Maria Rukavishnikova, the founder and CEO of Getmobit company:

"GM-Box is a high-tech device of the new generation. It allows to see a wider range of communications, on the one hand, providing the highest security level for any data. Using GM-Box, companies and departments will be able to considerably lower their expenses for setting up and maintaining their IT infrastructure, save up to 50% of resources. It will allow to transfer to the smart workspaces concept, the peak of which will come by 2020 and completely change the approach to arranging workplaces and employees' operation".

There are several ways for logging: with cell phone, using the code-password, fingerprint or using a token. An employee can work at any GM-Box after logging in to account and immediately accessing virtual desktop with all his/her documents. The highest information security level is provided, which allows the solution to be used by corporations and state institutions with strict security requirements. The device is irreplaceable in case of the necessity to arrange remote workplaces in any part of the world, with access to information channels.

"Getmobit" presented GM-Box at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. http://getmobit.ru/