A block listing application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for a total of 962,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each (the Shares) of the Company to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority. An application has also been made to the London Stock Exchange for the Shares to be admitted to trading. The Shares shall rank equally with the existing issued Shares of the Company. Admission is expected on or around 7 March 2018. The Shares will be allotted from time to time following the exercise of options pursuant to the Company's Sharesave Scheme (100,000); and vestings under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (302,000) and Performance Share Plan (560,000).



OneSavings Bank plc began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority.



OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending and secured funding lines. OSB originates organically through specialist brokers and independent financial advisers. It is differentiated through its use of high skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.



OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels, as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by access to a securitisation programme and the Term Funding Scheme.



