Ajustco Adds Two More Products To Its Growing Portfolio

Ajustco is releasing two new exciting products: Ajusthook and Braz Latch

NEW YORK, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajustco, a consumer products company that created Ajustlock, has announced the addition oftwo more products to its growing portfolio. Most recently releasing Anchor Box, Ajustco is proud to announce "Ajusthook" and "Braz Latch" to the family.

Ajusthook is a new type of hanging kit that allows people to hang multiple frames quickly, evenly and easily with adjustable vertical strips.

Braz Latch is a triple action latch that prevents animals from opening any gate or door and encompasses multiple applications.

In addition to these new amazing lines of innovations, Ajustco is also partnering up with Suki for its distribution efforts within Europe.

Jason Stile, Ajustco CEO, stated, "It's great to see the Ajustco family growing from both a product and partnerships perspective. Our company's mission is to create simple solutions to common problems, and we believe that our portfolio of products does just that."

To find out more about Ajustco and its products, visit www.ajustco.com.

