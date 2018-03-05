The Medicrea Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 ALMED), pioneering the convergence of healthcare IT and next-generation, outcome-centered spinal device design and manufacturing with UNiD ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) technology, announced today that the Company will present at the Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. CT (6:30 p.m. GMT+1) at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, LA.

Clinical results on the Company's patient-specific UNiD Rod will be presented by Dr. Andrew King at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS). The podium, entitled "Radiographic Comparison of Patient-Specific and Manually Contoured Conventional Rods in Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Surgery", will take place in the session beginning at 11:00 a.m. CT (6:00 p.m. GMT+1) held in Room 345 of the Morial Convention Center on Friday, March 9th.

About Medicrea (www.medicrea.com

Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leads the design, integrated manufacture, and distribution of 30+ FDA approved spinal implant technologies that have been utilized in over 150,000 spinal surgeries to date. By leveraging its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies and supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data, Medicrea is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 175 employees worldwide, which includes 50 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.

Connect with Medicrea:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | WEBSITE | YOUTUBE

Medicrea is listed on

EURONEXT Growth Paris

ISIN: FR 0004178572

Ticker: ALMED

LEI: 969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305005990/en/

Contacts:

Medicrea

Denys Sournac

Founder, Chairman and CEO

dsournac@Medicrea.com

or

Fabrice Kilfiger

Chief Financial Officer

fkilfiger@Medicrea.com

+33 (0)4 72 01 87 87