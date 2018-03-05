Trinity Mirror reported falling revenues and an upcoming rebrand on Monday as the publisher released its financial results for 2017. The company, which plans to change its name to Reach, saw a 12.6% decrease in revenues to £623m in 2017 compared to the previous year, with online advertising sales failing to make up for the 11.3% drop in revenues to £493.9m from print publishing. However, cutting costs by £20m ensured that pre-tax profits rose 7% to £81.9m. Trinity Mirror registered net debt ...

