Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2018) - Alliance Growers Corp. (CSE: ACG) (FSE: 1LA) (WKN: A2DFYX) ("Alliance Growers" or the "Company is pleased to announce the addition of state-of-the-art greenhouses for year-round nurseries of cannabis plants for the production of a propriety CBD strain at the Company's Cannabis Botany Centre. The initial roll out plans for up to 200,000 square feet of automated glass greenhouses with P.L. high-end horticultural lighting. The Alliance Growers' greenhouses will be capable of producing over 300,000 grams per week or 15,600 kilograms per year of dried CBD cannabis.

In a news release dated December 30, 2017, Alliance Growers announced that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with WFS Pharmagreen Inc. ("Pharmagreen"), and its proposed subsidiary BC New Co, to create a strategic relationship, together with equity participation by Alliance and Pharmagreen, whereby Alliance will acquire a 30% equity interest in Pharmagreen's subsidiary BC New Co. The execution of this LOI initiated the development of the Cannabis Botany Centre that Alliance and Pharmagreen have been working on for the past year.

The state-of-the-art greenhouses will be a new addition to the Cannabis Botany Centre in Deroche, B.C. (located an hour and a half East of Vancouver) (the "Land"). The Land is a 25-acre property, where the 40,000 square foot plus Cannabis Botany Centre is being built to permit the growth and sale of tissue culture plantlets, and storage of strains and nursery plants to wholesale, retail and medical markets. The Land will now include the state-of-the-art greenhouses for year-round nurseries of cannabis plants as well as to produce its propriety CBD strain, named "CBD DANA". With a tested content of 10% plus CBD, and THC of less than .3%; CBD DANA is a unique strain with its high CBD and low THC content. This makes it ideal for cultivation as an "Industrial Hemp Plant" label, and therefore an optimal strain for Industrial Hemp farming. This strain will be one of the flagship strains for CBD Hemp farming and the female plantlets produced in the Tissue Culture Lab within the Cannabis Botany Center will be available for hemp farmers on a global scale. Providing Hemp farmers all female, fully rooted plantlets, of "CBD DANA" will provide a significant yield in CBD production for hemp farmers. This is because the content is 1000 times or higher than traditional Hemp strains with 1% CBD content. Additional increase in the CBD yields is achieved when no males are present to pollinate the females which increases the flower content by an additional 80%. The Cannabinoids are mainly produced in the flower portion of the female plant, therefore planting female plantlets instead of planting from seed eliminates the males and keeps the flower production at maximum.

Commenting on the addition of the state-of-the-art greenhouses and the production of the proprietary CBD strain Dennis Petke, Alliance Growers' President and CEO, trumpeted, "We are fortunate to be associated with Pharmagreen to benefit from this opportunity with the addition of the state-of-the-art greenhouses that will provide the flower to make it possible to produce a proprietary CBD strain as we forge ahead with the rapid development and continuing expansion of the Cannabis Botany Centre. These developments will add both breadth and depth to Alliance Grower's global diversification and complement the Company's strategy of building a global cannabis company for where the market is going not where the market is today."

About Alliance Grower's

Alliance Growers Corp is a diversified cannabis company driven by the Company's 'Four Pillars' Organization Plan - Cannabis Botany Centre, Strategic ACMPR Investments, CBD Oil Supply and Distribution, and Research and Development.

Alliance Growers has finalized its a new business partnership with WFS Pharmagreen Inc., to jointly develop and operate a 40,000-square foot facility to be the first of its kind in Western Canada to house a DNA Botany lab, extraction facility and Tissue Culture Plantlet Production facility to service the Cannabis market and agriculture market in general. The proposed Cannabis Botany Centre will grow Cannabis plantlets using proprietary tissue culture propagation, specifically the "Chibafreen Invitro Plant Production System", which assures consistent composition and purity of each plantlet for the growers.

Alliance Growers has entered into an exclusive agreement to acquire a late stage licensed producer applicant, Biocannatech, to become a licensed producer under Health Canada's access to cannabis for medical purposes regulations ("ACMPR") in Quebec. Alliance Growers will supply financing and resources to build out the medical marijuana facility in preparation for the inspection required to obtain a growing license. Once Health Canada is satisfied with a successful crop, Alliance Growers will be granted its distribution license.

This acquisition allows the Company an opportunity to become a licensed producer in the Province of Quebec and gain an in-road to provide tissue culture plantlets to all licensed producers in Quebec.

Further, Alliance Growers has been negotiating to obtain other exclusive Canadian distribution agreements for certain proprietary products for support of the Cannabis growing industry in addition to possible partnerships with Licensed Producer Applicants at various stages in the Health Canada License process.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.alliancegrowers.com

