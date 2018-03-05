Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the global brachytherapy devices market for the period 2018-2022, providing the latest developments in this market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305006004/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global brachytherapy devices market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous brachytherapy devices research. It will contain an extensive study on the factors driving the market's growth. The report will also deep-dive into the competitive scenario, presenting the list of top companies and their market shares. Taking into consideration factors such as market shares, growth rate, market size, market opportunities, and many more, the brachytherapy devices market is further segmented into key geographical regions.

The updated research report on the global brachytherapy devices market is an integral part of Technavio's orthopedics and medical devices portfolio. The high incidence of osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and obesity are some of the factors driving the orthopedics and medical devices sector. Some of the topics covered under this sector include joint reconstruction, pressure relief devices, operating room integration, and tumor ablation.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Brachytherapy devices: market opportunities

Radiation therapy uses ionizing radiation to treat cancer. It includes internal radiation therapy (brachytherapy) and external radiation therapy. In brachytherapy, radioactive material is placed near or next to the tumor. High doses of radiation are used to treat a small area.

In the previous report, a senior analyst at Technavio stated, "Brachytherapy is appropriate for smaller and early-stage tumors, and is used in the treatment of various cancers, including gynecological and prostate cancer. It can also be used with other radiation therapies to treat cancer. The materials used for brachytherapy include cesium, gold, iodine, iridium, and palladium."

Looking for the latest information on the global IT training market? Request a free sample

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Topics covered in the previous report include the following:

Key segments

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Cervical Cancers

Skin Cancer

Key regions

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Other features

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Competitive landscape

And more

Based on its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report on brachytherapy devices re-evaluates the market, keeping an eye on the upcoming trends impacting the market. It presents an overall statistical scenario of the market, making it easier for organizations to make informed decisions.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discount on all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305006004/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com