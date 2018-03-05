Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the global gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices for the period 2018-2022, providing the latest cutting-edge insights on this popular market.

The report is a follow up on Technavio's previous gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices research, offering an updated analysis of the market. It offers an insight into multiple geographies and different segments that will help organizations understand the market scenario and make informed decisions. The extensive research on the market is prepared with the aim to meet the requirements of the customer in terms of the availability of statistics, analytics, data, and an accurate forecast of the gesture recognition market for electronic devices.

The updated research report on the global gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices is an integral part of Technavio's human machine interface portfolio. The human machine interface is crucial for ensuring there is immediate feedback between a user and the environment with which they are interacting. Some of the topics in this sector include smart glasses market for augmented reality, virtual reality cardboard, virtual reality in gaming market, and smart kitchen.

Gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices: market opportunities

Gesture recognition technology is a process of understanding human gestures and movements using computer algorithms. The technology applies human gestures, such as movement of hand, fingers, arms, head or an entire body, as an input mechanism to perform desired actions in a system. It replaces the old-fashioned input mechanisms wherein keyboards, mouse, remote controls, and various other control devices are used to perform remote functions.

In the previous report, a senior analyst at Technavio stated, "In gesture recognition technology, gestures such as waving at a particular distance to switch it on or mute it by putting a finger on the lips can be remote controlled. The device usually contains a chip with gesture recognition software that follows the movements of the user. By combining voice recognition, facial recognition, eye-tracking, and other related technologies, gesture recognition makes for a very powerful technology that can completely change the way we control machines. A major driver for the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices is the increase in vendor population."

Topics covered in the previous report include the following:

Key segments

2D gesture recognition

3D gesture recognition

Key regions

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Other features

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Competitive landscape

And more

Technavio's updated report presents the latest scenario and the growth prospects of the global gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices with the external factors and new competitors in the market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

