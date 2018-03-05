Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the global respiratory protection equipment (RPE) market for the period 2018-2022, providing the latest cutting-edge insights on this popular market.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous respiratory protection equipment research, covering a wide range of topics such as latest trends, top drivers, and key challenges. This report will also present a complete understanding of the geographical regions and the top contributing countries.

The updated research report on the global respiratory protection equipment market is an integral part of Technavio's personal protective equipment portfolio. PPEs are manufactured from fabrics and raw materials such as polyesters, polyamides, and polyolefins. Some of the key topics in this sector include cleanroom apparels and mechanical explosion proof equipment.

Respiratory protection equipment: market at a glance

Personal protective equipment ensures employee safety during on-site and off-site work. RPE is one of the types of personal protective equipment used in various commercial and industrial sectors to protect employees from contaminants, aerosolized chemicals, and harmful gases. RPE's are extensively being used by the general population to shield themselves from adverse effects of various airborne impurities encountered in day-to-day activities.

In the previous report, a senior analyst at Technavio stated, "Increase in government emphasis on personal protective equipment in developed countries is a major factor driving the market. The growth is further driven by the increasing need for protection of military and healthcare personnel owing to the increased threat of chemical and biological warfare and an increase in outbreaks of rapidly spreading diseases."

Topics covered in the previous report include the following:

Key segments

Healthcare industry

Metals and mining

Process industries

Construction

Aerospace and defense

Fire services

Key regions

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Other features

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Competitive landscape

And more

With the above components as its base, Technavio will re-evaluate the market scenario and growth prospects of respiratory protection equipment, including the new competitors in the market and their latest product developments.

