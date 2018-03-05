

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices rose Monday amid reports that Libya is suffereing supply interruptions.



A major pipeline went down yesterday, the second important Libyan installation to go down in the past few weeks.



April WTI oil climbed $1.32, or 2.2%, to settle at $62.57/bbl.



On the U.S. economic front, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing a slight slowdown in the pace of growth in the service sector in the month of February.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index edged down to 59.5 in February from 59.9 in January, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to dip to 59.0.



