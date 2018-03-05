Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2018) - Oracle Energy Corp. (TSXV: OEC) (FSE: O2E) ("Oracle" or the "Company") announces that it is in the process of evaluating various opportunities to acquire oil and gas leases in the Eagle Ford district of South Texas which, since its discovery in 2008, has been one of the most drilled shale formations in the United States.

About Oracle Energy Corp.

Oracle Energy Corp. (TSXV: OEC) (FSE: O2E) is an international oil and gas exploration and development company.

For more information on Oracle Energy visit www.OracleEnergy.com





