Wirecard North America has been named as one of American Banker's 2018 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology

The awards program honors 20 companies leading the industry in workplace and business practices. Notably, the award relies heavily on employee feedback in addition to information about how companies in the financial technology industry are benefiting the industry's economy, workforce, and businesses. The list is a project of American Banker and Best Companies Group.

To determine the list of honorees, American Banker askedcompanies across the United States to complete a survey evaluating workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics as well as an employee survey that comprised 75 percent of the total evaluation. Best Companies Group managed the registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final ranking.

"Being named to the list of Best Places to Work is an honor made even more meaningful because it comes from the feedback of the employees themselves," said Deirdre Ives, Wirecard's North America Managing Director. "Our team is built on innovation, collaboration, and agility. Each of us contributes to building a business that supports and advances our clients and the industry. This honor is a testament to that."

Wirecard employs innovative financial technologies to build complete digital ecosystems and end-to-end solutions throughout the payments value chain. From acceptance and issuing solutions to value-added services, Wirecard brings a tech-first model to innovations that are reshaping the payments industry. Our global presence enables us to provide solutions that encompass online, mobile, and ePOS channels to many of the world's most respected corporations, connecting consumers with seamless, personalized payment experiences in real time.

For more information on American Banker's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, visit BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licenses for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit www.wirecard.com or follow us on twitter @wirecard.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305006153/en/

Contacts:

Wirecard Media

Wirecard North America

Kevin Brown, +1-610-283-1660

kevin.brown@wirecard.com

or

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz, +49 (0) 89 4424 1363

jana.tilz@wirecard.com