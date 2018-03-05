Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Ammonium Sulfate Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of ammonium sulfate and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305005713/en/

Global Ammonium Sulfate Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The global demand for ammonium sulfate is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from end-user industries such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "The leading suppliers of ammonium sulfate are increasingly focusing on differentiating their product and service offerings from competitors by offering innovative products and value-added services," added Anil.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Ammonium Sulfate Market:

The rise in offerings of grower support services

Growing adoption of bio-fertilizers

Increasing focus on rationalizing fertilizer subsidies

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

The rise in offerings of grower support services:

Several leading suppliers are increasingly offering grower support services that include assistance in the selection of suitable grade of fertilizers and soil testing services for agriculturists. Such offerings help suppliers enhance their relationship with buyers, which subsequently aids them in increasing their revenue. Additionally, the suppliers are offering technical support to farmers, which helps in the adoption of precision farming practices. These grower support services also help in optimizing fertilizer application and cultivation practices, which in turn reduces overall procurement and cultivation costs while enhancing productivity.

Growing adoption of bio-fertilizers:

There is an increase in the adoption of bio-fertilizers owing to several factors such as the rise in environmental concerns due to the use of sulfur-based fertilizers and the shifting preference of end-consumers toward organic food grains that are cultivated using natural fertilizers such as vermicompost and fish emulsion fertilizer. This is mainly because organic food grains cultivated using natural fertilizers are devoid of any harmful chemicals.

Increasing focus on rationalizing fertilizer subsidies:

Governments across the world, especially in emerging countries, are steadily rationalizing the subsidies given to farmers for the procurement of fertilizers, including ammonium sulfate. The growing focus on rationalizing fertilizer subsidies is primarily driven by an increasing need to control government spend and budget deficits.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Phosphoric Acid Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global HDPE Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Chlorine Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Oxygen Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305005713/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com