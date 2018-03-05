Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc.: Spectrum Global Solutions to Present at the Inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2018 / Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SGSI) is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services, professional staffing and solutions across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam and Caribbean today announced that it will be presenting at the inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 6th at 2.30PM PST / 5.30PM EST. Keith W. Hayter President of Spectrum Global Solutions will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You can access the presentation at the following link: http://www.investorcalendar.com/console/conference/?id=26662

"We are delighted to finally be hosting a virtual event, to support our in-person conferences," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to come to our live events, due to a multitude of reasons (mostly related to having kids), so we are happy to offer an additional outlet where companies can present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never supplant the experience of sitting in the same room as someone or eating artery clogging pastries at 3 PM, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 60 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (SGSI) operates through its AW Solutions, ADEX Corporation and Mantra Energy Alternatives subsidiaries.

AW Solutions (AWS), ADEX Corp (ADEX) are leading providers of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services and professional staffing solutions across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Caribbean. The Company's subsidiary, Mantra Energy Alternatives, is developing electrochemical technologies designed to make reducing greenhouse gas emissions profitable. For more information about the Company and its technologies, visit the Company's public filings at SEC.gov.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

