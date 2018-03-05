

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Otelco Inc. (OTEL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $7.38 million, or $2.14 per share. This was higher than $0.95 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $16.79 million. This was down from $16.83 million last year.



Otelco Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $7.38 Mln. vs. $0.95 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 676.8% -EPS (Q4): $2.14 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 692.6% -Revenue (Q4): $16.79 Mln vs. $16.83 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX