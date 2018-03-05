VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 03/05/18 -- Filo Mining Corp. ("Filo Mining" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: FIL)(OMX: FIL) ("Filo Mining", "Filo", or the "Company"), reports that it has issued 6,300 common shares to Zebra Holdings and Investments S.a.r.l., in connection with a previously disclosed credit facility. The 6,300 issued common shares are subject to a four (4) month hold period ending on July 6, 2018.

For further details concerning the terms of the credit facility, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 12, 2018.

ABOUT FILO MINING CORP.

Filo Mining's flagship project is its 100% controlled Filo del Sol Project located on the border between San Juan Province, Argentina and Region III, Chile. Filo del Sol is located between the prolific Maricunga and El Indio Gold Belts, two major mineralized trends that contain such deposits as Caspiche, La Coipa, Veladero, and El Indio. The region is mining-friendly and hosts a number of large-scale mining operations. The project area is covered under the Mining Integration and Complementation Treaty between Chile and Argentina, which provides the framework for the development of cross border mining projects.

Additional Information

Filo Mining is listed on the TSX-V and Nasdaq First North Exchange under the trading symbol "FIL". Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on March 5, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. Vancouver Time.

