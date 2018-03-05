Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2018) - Diane Garrett, President and CEO of Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. speaks on the nickel, copper, and other minerals resource they are developing in the Yukon, Canada.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/nickel-creek-platinum-ceo-clip-90-sec/

Nickel Creek Platinum is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of Mar. 5 - Mar. 18, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Nickel Creek Platinum (TSX: NCP):

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Nickel Shäw project towards becoming Canada's next world-class nickel sulphide mine. Located in the Yukon, our asset is host to over 2 billion pounds of nickel, 1 billion pounds of copper, 6 million ounces of platinum group metals ("PGM's") and 120 million pounds of cobalt in the measured and indicated categories - positioning us well for the rapidly growing demand for these urbanization commodities. The project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.

www.nickelcreekplatinum.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com