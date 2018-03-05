Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2018) - Tray Wasser, President and CEO of Ely Gold Royalties Inc. talks about the company's 20 deeded royalties.

Ely Gold Royalties is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of Mar. 5 - Mar. 18, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (TSXV: ELY) (OTC Pink: ELYGF):

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. is a Vancouver based, emerging royalty company with development assets focused in Nevada and the Western US. Its current portfolio includes 20 Deeded Royalties and 17 Optioned Properties. The Company is actively purchasing existing third-party royalties for its portfolio and all the Company's Option Properties will produce royalties, if exercised. In 2018, Ely Gold estimates it will generate an estimated $2,000,000 in recurring revenue and $1,000,000 in cash flow from its current portfolio. This includes advance royalty and option payments. A majority of the property portfolio and royalties have active exploration programs and are being developed by partners comprised of majors, mid-tier gold producing companies and well-funded junior explorers. Ely Gold also maintains a strong cash position and a gold stock equity portfolio.

