Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2018) - President and CEO of Silver Viper Minerals, Steve Cope speaks on the company's two precious metals projects in Mexico.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/silver-viper-minerals-ceo-clip-90sec/

Silver Viper Minerals is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of Mar. 5 - Mar. 18, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Silver Viper Minerals (TSXV: VIPR):

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company with an exciting silver, gold, and base metal exploration project in Mexico, the Clemente Project. The Company's directors and management include industry professionals with a consistent track record of identifying and advancing successful mineral exploration projects.

The Clemente Project is located near the city of Caborca in the state of Sonora, Mexico. It is part of the Sonora-Mojave mega-shear, a 700 km long trend defined by medium to large orogenic gold and silver deposits.

www.silverviperminerals.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com