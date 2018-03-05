Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2018) - Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation (CSE: CGOC) is pleased to announce that it is hosting its first update webinar on Thursday, March 8th at 4:30 PM EST. The webinar will be hosted by Jamie Blundell, President and Bruce Campbell, CIO of Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation. The corporation will be commenting on the macro cannabis sector, industry trends, and comments on the portfolio. Please register for the webinar at www.cgocorp.com/investors.

About Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation



The Corporation is an investment corporation incorporated under the laws of Canada. The Corporation's investment objectives are to provide holders of common shares long-term total return through capital appreciation by investing in an actively managed portfolio of securities of public and private companies operating in, or that derive a portion of their revenue or earnings from, products or services related to the cannabis industry.



For further information: Jamie Blundell, President, Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation, 647-946-2205, jblundell@cgocorp.com