AEV Technologies, Inc. Signs Mexico Fleet Distributor TSN

Market Expert TSN to Represent AEV Vehicles to Commercial and Professional Customers throughout Mexico

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2018 / AEV Technologies, Inc. (https://austinelectric.com/), designer and manufacturer of compact, light-duty emissions-free vehicles for urban commercial and consumer markets, announced the distribution partnership with Mexico fleet vehicle leader TSN. Based in Monterrey, Mexico, TSN has built a tremendous reputation for supplying and servicing professional vehicles in their two decade history.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with TSN to open up the lucrative Mexico fleet market," said Rod Keller, AEV Technologies, Inc. C.E.O. "Their expertise in distribution, upfitting, and service is a great fit for us. Over the last 25 years, TSN has become a highly-respected organization that has built a strong reputation for quality and integration. Our focus on creating sustainable solutions for cargo, delivery, and last mile transport leads to profitability for our customers. We expect great things from TSN and AEV's partnership going forward."

"TSN is excited to partner with AEV Technologies to distribute their quality electric fleet vehicles across Mexico," said Eduardo Vasquez Gonzalez, General Director of TSN. "Our experience in the professional fleet markets is an excellent match for the AEV vehicles. We anticipate excellent response from our customers as we introduce the electric AEV trucks and vehicles. The quality, connectivity, and sustainability of the AEV vehicles are a tremendous opportunity for our clients seeking new cost-effective, clean energy alternatives."

After the company's debut at the 2018 C.E.S. in Las Vegas, AEV Technologies is seeing enormous global interest in their entire line of all-electric vehicles, including the 411 urban cargo truck, the new 311 commuter and delivery three-wheeler, along with the soon-to-be released 511 4WD. Every AEV vehicle comes standard with the AEV Productivity Suite which includes GPS Location, Geo Fencing, Delivery Cycle Time, and Vehicle Management/Alerts.

About TSN:

For over 25 years, TSN has been dedicated to designing and providing mission critical solutions in communication, security, health, and delivery markets. Based in Monterrey, TSN has multiple service and production facilities throughout Mexico. For more info, please visit http://www.tsnmx.com/site/.

About AEV Technologies, Inc.:

AEV Technologies, Inc., (AEVTechnologies.com), designs and delivers compact, emissions-free vehicles for use within urban and short-haul markets. Capable of accommodating a broad range of commercial and consumer requirements, AEV Technologies' vehicles are the emerging leaders of safe, affordable, efficient and sustainable logistical transportation. AEV Technologies was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs, investors, and executives with a passion to create sustainable urban electric solutions for Campus Management, Last Mile Delivery, Urban Commuting, and Closed Campus Transport. Discover more about AEV Technologies at: AEVTechnologies.com or by calling (512) 994-4917.

