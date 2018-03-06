

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had surrendered more than 70 points or 2.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,255-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive thanks to a jump in crude oil prices, plus expected bargain hunting after days of heavy selling. The European and U.S. markets were firm and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Monday as gains from the oil and insurance companies were capped by weakness from the financials and properties.



For the day, the index added 2.40 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 3,256.93 after trading between 3,236.72 and 3,269.40. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 8.63 points or 0.47 percent to end at 1,830.84.



Among the actives, China Construction Bank skidded 0.97 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.24 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.90 percent, Agricultural Bank of China dropped 0.97 percent, China Vanke fell 0.31 percent, Gemdale dipped 0.33 percent, PetroChina added 0.63 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 0.95 percent, China Life collected 0.56 percent and Ping An Insurance gained 0.30 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks saw a significant turnaround over the course of trade on Monday after an initial move to the downside.



The Dow jumped 336.70 points or 1.37 percent to 24,874.76, while the NASDAQ added 72.84 points or 1.00 percent to 7,330.70 and the S&P gained 26.69 points or 1.10 percent to 2,720.94.



The rebound on Wall Street reflected recent volatility in the markets amid uncertainty about a potential global trade war and an increase in interest rates. Lingering concerns of a trade war contributed to the initial weakness, as President Donald Trump plans to implement tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.



Trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, as traders looked ahead to the Labor Department's monthly employment report due on Friday.



In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management noted a slowdown in the pace of growth in the service sector in February.



Crude oil prices rose Monday amid reports that a major pipeline in Libya went down Sunday, the second Libyan installation to fail in the past few weeks. As a result, April WTI oil climbed $1.32 or 2.2 percent to $62.57/bbl.



