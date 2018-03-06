

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German apartment owner Vonovia SE (DAIMF) said that its Chief financial officer Stefan Kirsten has decided to step down from the Management Board, effective from the end of the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2018. He will hand over responsibility for his Management Board duties to Helene von Roeder (47). Helene von Roeder was appointed to the Management Board on January 23, 2018 to succeed Gerald Klinck.



On January 23, 2018, the Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE appointed Helene von Roeder (47) to the Management Board. The two Management Board areas of Controlling and Finance will now be consolidated under the leadership of von Roeder, who will join Vonovia in the middle of 2018 to assume the position of Chief Financial Officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX