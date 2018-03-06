New Mega Technology Event ConnecTechAsia Addresses Role of Accelerated Digital Change in Asia's Growing Economy

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by UBM, ConnecTechAsia, combining the strengths of industry stalwarts CommunicAsia, BroadcastAsia, and newly launched NXTAsia, is the region's latest Mega Technology event, and will stage its inaugural edition,from 26-28 June 2018, in Singapore.

With legacy events CommunicAsia and BroadcastAsia having served the telecommunications and broadcast media sectors respectively for nearly 40 years, the new NXTAsia builds upon this to bring new technologies that are shaping Asia's increasingly innovation-driven economy. With the advent of the Industry 4.0, ConnecTechAsia will present a holistic ecosystem of infrastructure, technology, and services that businesses and governments in Asia need to thrive in this new era.

"As Asia pursues digital transformation at an accelerated pace, it is critical that the event evolves alongside the dramatic shifts happening in the spaces we serve," said Mr Victor Wong, Project Director, UBM, organiser of ConnecTechAsia. "The new event reflects the pulse of Asia today, and is the only business platform covering the converging ecosystems of communications, broadcasting and emerging technologies connecting the physical and digital worlds."

At NXTAsia, industry professionals will catch the newest innovations and thought-leadership in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), Cyber Security, IoT, Robotics, Cloud and Data, among others. NXTAsia will host promising start-ups, and the Singapore-leg of renowned start-up competition SeedStars, at tech showcase Disrupt+.

CommunicAsia, Asia's most established international industry event for the telecommunications sector, will focus on Network Infrastructure/FTTx, satellite communications and telecom software and services - the latest technologies to help companies and governments in Asia prepare for the coming of 5G and maintain a competitive edge in the communications and digital world.

With on-demand and streaming services surging in popularity, BroadcastAsia will spotlight on the future of broadcasting, exploring how audience have consumed news and entertainment over the past decade, and the challenges and opportunities this creates for traditional broadcasters and OTT players. BroadcastAsia will highlight technologies that are reshaping the value chain, such as the latest innovations in UHD/HDR, IP Broadcasting, Live Production, Content Media Security, OTT and Alternative Content Platforms.

ConnecTechAsia Summit

The Summit this year, comprising three tracks - NetworkComms, BroadcastMedia and EmergingTech - centres on Digital Business Transformation, covering the hottest trends across ICT, broadcasting industries and enterprises to enable a digitalised future.

5G, Network Virtualisation, Satellite Communications and Network Slicing will be the main topics in the NetworkComms track, while The Future of Television, Social Video, IP Broadcasting, 4K, AI and Immersive technologies for broadcasting will be featured in the BroadcastMedia track. The EmergingTech track topics will include: AI/Machine Learning, Blockchain Technology, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, Seamless Commerce/Digital Payments, IoT, Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality.

Key speakers include:

Professor Howard Michel , CTO, UBTech

, CTO, Ajey Gore , Group Chief Technology Officer, GO-JEK

, Group Chief Technology Officer, Geert Warlop , Chief Operating Officer, TrueMoney International

, Chief Operating Officer, Ian Yip , Chief Technology Officer - Asia Pacific , McAfee

, Chief Technology Officer - , Bill Chang, Chief Executive Officer - Group Enterprise , Singtel

Parminder Singh , Chief Commercial and Digital Officer, Mediacorp

"Presenting a holistic ecosystem of digital convergence and a platform for the discovery and understanding of new frontiers of innovation to elevate the global standing of Asian business and governments sits at the heart of what ConnecTechAsia stands for," adds Mr Wong. "Continuing the 40 year legacy of CommunicAsia and BroadcastAsia, the new ConnecTechAsia will continue to serve Asia as we embark on the journey of the Fourth Industrial Revolution."

