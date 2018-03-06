

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) said that it is delaying the business of its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders pursuant to an Interim Order received on March 4, 2018 from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States or CFIUS.



To implement this change, the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be opened on March 6, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time and immediately adjourned to April 5, 2018. There will be no voting or other matters conducted at the meeting.



