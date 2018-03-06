

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International (LOGI) announced a fiscal year 2019 outlook of high single-digit sales growth in constant currency and $310 million to $320 million in non-GAAP operating income, an increase of approximately 15 percent from the midpoint of the Company's profitability outlook for Fiscal Year 2018.



The company reaffirmed its fiscal year 2018 outlook of 12 to 14 percent sales growth in constant currency and $270 million to $280 million in non-GAAP operating income.



'Fiscal Year 2019 will be our sixth consecutive year of growth,' said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. 'We are progressing toward our vision of Logitech as a multi-category, multi-brand design company. Our design, engineering, marketing, go-to-market and operations capabilities are the engine behind our continued growth - an engine we're investing in for the future.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX