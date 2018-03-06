

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Tuesday as the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and a weaker safe-haven yen amid easing concerns about a trade war boosted investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 495.07 points or 2.35 percent to 21,537.16, off a high of 21,551.14 earlier. Japanese shares hit a near five-month low on Monday.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic is gaining more than 2 percent, Sony is advancing almost 2 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is adding more than 1 percent and Canon is rising 1 percent. SoftBank is advancing more than 1 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is adding almost 2 percent and Honda is rising almost 3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by almost 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding more than 1 percent.



Among steel makers, Japan Steel Works is rising more than 9 percent, Nippon Steel is adding more than 2 percent and Kobe Steel is advancing almost 1 percent, rebounding from sharp losses in the previous sessions.



In the oil space, Inpex and Japan Petroleum Exploration are rising more than 3 percent each after crude oil prices gained more than 2 percent overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Tokuyama Corp. is higher by more than 7 percent, TDK Corp. is rising almost 6 percent and Sumco Corp. is advancing more than 5 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 106 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks showed a significant turnaround on Monday after an initial move to the downside amid lingering concerns about a trade war as President Donald Trump plans to implement tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the Labor Department's monthly employment report due to be released on Friday.



The Dow jumped 336.70 points or 1.4 percent to 24,874.76, the Nasdaq surged up 72.84 points or 1 percent to 7,330.70 and the S&P 500 spiked 29.69 points or 1.1 percent to 2,720.94.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the German DAX Index jumped 1.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rose Monday amid reports that Libya is suffering supply interruptions. April WTI oil climbed $1.32 or 2.2 percent to settle at $62.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



