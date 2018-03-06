

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) plans to offer grocery deliveries from Whole Foods stores in San Francisco, expanding a test of the service launched in four other cities, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Workers will select groceries off the shelves from at least two San Francisco Whole Foods stores and bag them for delivery to online customers, the report said.



Amazon last month began offering delivery from the organic grocer, which it bought last August, in four markets: Dallas and Austin, Texas; Cincinnati; and Virginia Beach, Virginia. The two-hour delivery service is free for Amazon Prime customers. Amazon said at the time it plans to roll out the service nationwide. It's unclear exactly when San Francisco delivery will be available or if other cities will also debut at the same time, the report said.



