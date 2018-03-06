NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Mar 6, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) is participating in the IT TRANS - International Conference and Exhibition from March 6 - 8, 2018, at the Karlsruhe Trade Fair Centre, Karlsruhe, Germany.NEC and its partners will present a number of innovative solutions for enhancing public transport, including solutions that feature NEC's top ranked(1) face recognition technologies, NEC's cloud-based Fleet Management Solution (FMS), an Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) and ePaper displays for real-time passenger information.IT-TRANS is the leading international conference and exhibition on intelligent urban transport systems and the digitization of public transport. Organized by Karlsruher Messe-und Kongress-GmbH and the International Association of Public Transport (UITP), this will be the sixth IT Trans. NEC will be one of the approximately 210 exhibitors from more than 30 countries taking part.For more information on NEC's transportation solutions, please visit our Transport Solutions website.(1) NEC's Video Face Recognition Technology Ranks First in NIST Testinghttp://www.nec.com/en/press/201703/global_20170316_01.html