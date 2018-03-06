China International Boat Show (CIBS 2018) Has a Customized Matchmaking Program to Connect Suppliers and Buyers for Optimal Business Dealings

SHANGHAI, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For entrepreneurs who love networking, for business people who love collaborating with the right industry peers, and for companies that want to make and close deals efficiently - CIBS 2018 has just the right program for you.

The Matchmaking Program, organized by The 23rd China (Shanghai) International Boat Show and China Boat Industry & Trade Association, is a featured global networking platform for suppliers and buyers in the boat industry.

Over the years, the event organizer has hadmuch successconnecting pre-screened suppliers with premier buyers who are sourcing for any items from components to end products in the boat industry.

Event and Program:

CIBS is the organiser of Asian leisure boating, and the most comprehensive boat exhibition in China with a 22-year exhibiting history of the boat industrial chain. As the largest boat show in Asia, with over 550+ vendors and more than 40,000 visitors, CIBS 2018 understands how busy and swamped one can get trying to navigate all the booths, shows and events. Therefore, the organizer is helping by streamlining the process to connect the right parties.

Their professional team has a better insight on the business needs of buyers and suppliers, and they are present to serve exhibitors with customized matching meetings, thus providing more business opportunities for exhibitors to facilitate trade in the exhibition, to build a more extensive networking platform, and to increase ROI for participants.

The Matchmaking Program is available to members of yacht clubs and yacht manufacturers, boat and RV manufacturers, equipment and component suppliers, and inflatable boat and canoe manufacturers who are keen to connect with global buyers.

For overseas buyers looking to connect with Chinese manufacturers or producers of equipment and spare parts, the Matchmaking Program is an optimal resource to save time,score great discounts and meet potential future partners.

How It Works:

The organizers of CIBS 2018 have made the process simple:

Buyers and suppliers simply submit application forms, and their business needs are processed and analyzed. Upon confirmation, parties are matched up, meetings are arranged, and invitations will be sent.

Buyers and suppliers will then meet on site to conduct their business transactions.

Sigh up now at http://www.jiagle.com/up/topicx/matchmaking2018en/

Details:

Time: April 26-29, 2018

Venue: Matchmaking Area, Hall W4, SNIEC

For more information please go to:

http://m.boatshowchina.com/landingpage/en/'source=PRNewswire

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/649016/CIBS_Match_Ceremony_2017.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/649017/Exhibitors_Latest_Model_CIBS_2017.jpg

