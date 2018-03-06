Asia's Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut 'World of Retail' Exhibition

CVS and a Subsidiary of Euroshop, C-star, Join Forces to Create an International Retail Exchange Platform with Over 200 Smart Retail Vendors, Offering One-stop Premium Retail Solutions Worldwide.

SHANGHAI, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by UBM Sinoexpo, the 15th China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show (CVS) - the second largest in the world- is the place to get all of the resources required for a business' goals and to fulfil the needs of the entire convenience services industry.

Now with its collaboration with C-Star- Shanghai's International Trade Fair for Solutions and Trends All about Retail- the future of retail is about to be reshaped.

World of Retail

The two trade fairs will be held from April 26 to 28, 2018 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre, concurrently with Hotel Plus, with an expected turnout of over 200,000 trade visitors, including industry professionals and consumers.

As the official satellite show of EuroShop, the world's No.1 Retail Trade Fair, C-star presents the latest developments in global retail industry.

After 15 yearsof continuous growth, CVS is now recognised as the industry's most valuable self-service and retail trade fair.

This partnership will allow CVS and C-star to explore massive new business opportunities and be able to connect upstream and downstream retail industries by integrating their resources, strengths, exhibitors and audience relationship.

'World of Retail' will explore emerging industry trends, build the best exchange platform through both online and offline channels for manufacturers and retailers from home and abroad, and provide quality and comprehensive solutions for retailers and buyers worldwide.

CVS 2018

The organizers expect to hold more than 200 exhibitors, featuring many well-known global corporate brands, and emerging industry players. Further, CVS comprehensively focuses on the smart retail field by concurrently holding Shanghai Smart Retailing Show 2018 and Smart Retailing Summit Forum 2018, further expanding in exhibition scale, integration of self-service and smart retail resources, and to create a cross-sector event.

C-star 2018



In addition, C-star 2018 International Retail Forum will be held concurrently as a knowledge platform for the retail industry. Themed"Retail, People-Oriented," this forum connects domestic and foreign retail experts, industry leaders, real estate developers, shopping mall executives, retail brands and additional high-profile speakers, to create the best platform for gaining new knowledge in a wide spectrum of business areas.

This partnership brings together both organizer's resources, and combines both parties' strengths and industry clout to bring real changes and innovations to the global retail business.

Early online registration for both major events is encouraged for all visitors. Please visit their official website:



