

FCA US LLC, a subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU), announced Tuesday that Ram Truck priced the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck.



In a statement, the company said the 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck will have a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price of $31,695 plus $1,645 destination fee.



The announcement comes as the 2019 Ram 1500, built at FCA's Sterling Heights (Michigan) Assembly Plant, is being shipped to dealers.



The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 is available in a wide range of offerings, from the well-equipped Tradesman Quad Cab 4x2's $31,695 MSRP to the technology-leading Limited Crew Cab 4x4 V-8 with standard 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen at $57,390 plus destination.



Mike Manley, Head of Ram Truck Brand - FCA, said, 'In launching the all-new 2019 Ram 1500, we knew it was important to offer class-leading features and technology. But it's also important to offer our great product at a competitive price. We feel that we've delivered the right no-compromise mix that Ram Truck customers will appreciate.'



The 2019 Ram 1500 made its worldwide debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January.



