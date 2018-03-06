Hexion Inc. ("Hexion" or the "Company") is introducing a new platform for producing Class A surface quality, lightweight carbon fiber-reinforced plastic components within very short cycle times. The Company developed the new PuriCoat platform in cooperation with German coatings developer Votteler and will exhibit the product at the JEC World 2018 composites show in Paris, March 6-8th

The new PuriCoat platform combines state-of-the art fast-cure epoxy resin from Hexion with polyurethane reaction injection molding (RIM) technology from Votteler. This platform enables high productivity with potential cycle times below 3 minutes, allowing higher build rates than standard Class A finish coating technologies.

Resultant coatings offer very good durability and inter-coat adhesion, with excellent surface quality. To ease processing, suitable internal mold release agents for the composite resin and the RIM coating are available. The absence of solvent addresses a growing regulatory demand for reduced VOC emissions. Significant cost savings compared with conventional spray coating make this an attractive option for large build-rate manufacturing, and creates new opportunities for coated exterior parts producers.

"The Automotive industry is evolving rapidly with increasingly rigorous emission targets, cost pressures, high consumer expectations and the demand for better mass production capabilities," said Francis Defoor, Global Market Segment Leader Transportation at Hexion. "As such, we are always searching for novel composite materials our customers can really use. PuriCoat will enable them to produce lightweight composite parts with a high-end look, at mass-production-worthy build rates."

"In addition," said Manuel Seiz, Business Unit Manager at Votteler, "the demands on surface quality in the Automotive and Consumer Electronic industries are constantly increasing. The PuriCoat platform offers a big variety of design options from transparent to pigmented and from matte to high gloss. PuriCoat surfaces are extremely scratch-resistant and feature a "self-healing" effect."

Both of the technologies, that constitute the PuriCoat platform, are previously proven in their own rights. Through close technical collaboration, Hexion and Votteler selected the products and process conditions that would achieve excellent coating quality and durability, with optimal adhesion and self-releasing performance.

For more information, visit Hexion at JEC World 2018, Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre, Hall 6, Booth G52, March 6-8th

About the Company

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global wood and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Hexion Inc. is controlled by investment funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management, LLC. Additional information about Hexion Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com.

About Votteler

Today our family-owned business, founded in 1907 with headquarters in Korntal-Münchingen (outside Stuttgart) is a thriving international business with subsidiaries in Austria and Switzerland.

As an innovative and technology-oriented company, Votteler specializes in the development, manufacture and worldwide distribution of coatings for composites-, plastics- and wood substrates. The basis for the internationally recognized reputation of the company are its strengths in the areas: development; application technology and production. Among the most important customer industries of Votteler are the areas automotive and consumer electronics.

