Hexion Inc. ("Hexion" or the "Company") is introducing a new tackifying spray system as well as new epoxy bonding paste and resin repair kits for use in rotor blade maintenance, all with enhanced environmental and performance characteristics, at the JEC World international composites exposition, March 6 to 8 in Paris. In addition, the company will showcase its new, large volume Hexi-BagTM packaging system, as well as its industry-leading epoxy resin systems for the wind energy market.

"For over 40 years, since the first composite wind blades were developed, Hexion has been collaborating with customers to develop innovative materials that result in more robust part designs and greater overall efficiency," says Ann Frederix, Senior Vice President, Epoxy Specialties. "Our newest products help our customers reduce costs while enhancing blade performance and improving processing."

New Sticky-SprayTM System Enhances Production, Improves Workplace Safety

Hexion's new epoxy-based Sticky-Spray system, PR687g, can be used as a replacement for traditional aerosol spray systems in the fixation of fiberglass root plies in blade manufacturing. Unlike existing solvent-based solutions, the sticky spray contains no aerosols or solvents, reducing in-plant air emissions. It also chemically reacts into the epoxy matrix after infusion.

Using the Sticky-Spray system to securely fix the glass reinforcements in a resin mold avoids weakening the fiber matrix interface through incompatible components which can adversely affect the mechanical properties of the resulting composite. The Sticky-Spray system can be used with conventional application equipment and comes in various packaging types depending on customer requirements.

New HLU 635 Epoxy Repair Kit for Blade Repair Reduces GHS Hazard Labeling

For rotor blade repairs, Hexion is introducing a new epoxy resin repair kit for hand lay-up that provides superior performance properties while minimizing GHS hazard labeling (Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labeling of Chemicals). Due to its formulation, the new laminating resin system, HLU 635 eliminates human toxicity and Health Hazard labeling and does not contain any ingredients on the REACH candidate list of "substances of very high concern."

The HLU 635 repair system offers excellent mechanical performance. It does not become brittle at room temperature, resists crystallization, and the cure rate can be adjusted variably for better workability. It is available in two packages: 450g for use in a standard cartridge with static mixer and 300g in 2k bags.

The Paste 20 adhesive repair system will also be featured in the Hexion booth. Paste 20 is a toughened adhesive for "drill and fill" repair applications such as voids in bond lines as well as in T-bolt applications to improve bearing strength. Paste 20 offers excellent adhesion, even on cured epoxy surfaces as well as in composite-to-metal and composite-to-other substrate applications. It is GL approved and comes in SBS cartridges as well as a novel 2k concept package.

Hexi-Bag Packaging System Provides Resin in Large Volume Packaging, Reduces Transport Costs

Also at the show, Hexion will showcase its Hexi-Bag packaging system, a new large volume resin package designed specifically for the wind energy industry.

The new packaging format was developed for Hexion's epoxy resins and associated hardeners and provides wind blade manufacturers with several efficiencies and cost advantages. The Hexi-Bag packaging has a capacity of 900-1,000 liters, which is approximately five times larger than the standard drum, addressing the large volumes of resin required to produce rotor blades. In addition, use of the Hexi-Bag packaging reduces residual material in the packaging to less than one percent, versus the 5-10 percent waste associated with traditional packaging. Use of the Hexi-Bag system can result in reduced internal shipping costs of up to 80 percent as compared to standard packaging.

Industry-Leading Epoxy Resin Systems Provide Strength and Durability in Large Rotor Blades

With more than 40 years of experience serving the wind energy market, Hexion is a recognized leader in providing resin systems and allied products for rotor blade manufacturing. The latest advances in Hexion's leading-edge EPIKOTETM resin systems and EPIKURETM curing agents, which provide outstanding strength and fatigue performance in today's larger, heavier rotor blades, will be showcased at the exhibition.

About the Company

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global wood and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Hexion Inc. is controlled by investment funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management, LLC. Additional information about Hexion Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com.

