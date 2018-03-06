New Approach Saves Time Versus Traditional Hand Lamination, Enhances Part Strength

Hexion Inc. ("Hexion" or the "Company"), together with DD-Compound, a manufacturer of innovative products to improve the carbon fiber resin infusion process, will be showcasing a new "one-shot" manufacturing solution for the marine composites market at the JEC World international composites exposition, March 6 to 8 in Paris. The process combines a recently developed, low viscosity resin system from Hexion with the unique DD-Compound MTI infusion process.

The new low exothermic, low viscosity Hexion resin system consisting of EPIKOTE MGS Resin RIMR 235 and EPIKURE MGS Curing Agent RIMH 238 - infuses in the ambient conditions typical of most marine production environments while maintaining high mechanical properties. When the Hexion infusion system is used in conjunction with the new Boat Runner resin feed line, MTI suction line, core material and beams from DD-Compound, all fibers and core materials can be impregnated in a variety of layers without problems, in one shot.

"Our novel resin formulation enables a complex infusion of a carbon/XPS foam reinforced marine structure, resulting in an extremely strong and light boat," says Ann Frederix, Senior Vice President, Epoxy Specialties. "Collaborating closely with our partners at DD-Compound and Wilson Custom Composites, we hope to transition manufacturers from higher cost hand lamination by demonstrating that this new approach yields the highest quality and a perfect carbon surface with increased efficiencies."

The new process and products have already been proven in a 40-foot offshore power catamaran, a P1 race boat and Formula One race boats at Wilson Custom Composites. The Formula One race boat will be on display at the Make it Real planet at JEC, and representatives from both Hexion, Hall 6 Booth G52 and DD-Compound, Hall 5A Booth P22, will be on hand to provide additional information.

About the Company

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global wood and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Hexion Inc. is controlled by investment funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management, LLC. Additional information about Hexion Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305006034/en/

Contacts:

Hexion Inc.

Investors and Media:

John Kompa, 614-225-2223

john.kompa@hexion.com