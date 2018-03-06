Recently Released Products Also Offer Processing and Environmental Benefits

Hexion Inc. ("Hexion" or the "Company") is highlighting its expertise in resin technology that improves the fire, smoke and toxicity (FST) properties of composite parts at the JEC World international composites exposition, March 6 to 8 in Paris. A novel new epoxy system with FST performance built into the resin structure that improves cycle time and several additions to the Cellobond portfolio of ultra-low-emitting and high-heat performing phenolic resin products will be featured in parts on display in the Hexion Booth 6 G52.

"In critical operating environments like airplanes or passenger trains, components that are resistant to fire and smoke with reduced toxicity in addition to being lightweight and durable are a must," says Ann Frederix, Senior Vice President, Epoxy Specialties. "Hexion has been a leader in this area for decades, and we continue to push the performance and processing envelope with both phenolic and epoxy-based innovations."

EPON FlameX Epoxy System Provides Breakthrough in Epoxy Technology for FST Applications

By building FST performance into the resin structure, a new epoxy system from Hexion allows manufacturers to produce composite parts that combine resistance to fire and smoke with excellent aesthetics while taking advantage of faster processing methods such as resin infusion/resin transfer molding (RTM) or vacuum-assisted RTM (VARTM) closed molding.

Traditional filled epoxy systems can compromise both high throughput processing and mechanical properties. The new FlameX 9600 liquid system from Hexion, which is homogenous, halogen free and requires no additives or particulates to achieve FST properties, can be used in various processes, such as infusion, RTM, and pre-pregging while exhibiting excellent mechanical properties. Infused into glass laminate parts, it has passed various tests for vertical burn, smoke density and smoke toxicity and is suitable for commercial aviation applications in cargo areas, interiors, and galleys as well as in marine, rail and architectural applications.

A demonstrator panel made with the new epoxy system that has passed various burn tests for vertical burn, smoke density and smoke toxicity will be on display in the Hexion booth.

To learn more about EPON FlameX, attend our technical presentation given by Amitabh Bansal on Thursday, March 8 from 3:25 to 4 p.m. at Agora Stage Hall 5 or visit Hexion at Booth 6 G52.

New Ultra-Low Formaldehyde Cellobond Gelcoat and Pre-Preg Resin Reduce Production Time and Emissions for Phenolic Composites

Hexion has recently expanded its portfolio of ultra-low emitting Cellobond resin products to include a cost-saving gelcoat and fast-drying pre-pregresin. Cellobond ULF GC84-500, a gelcoat based on Hexion's ultra-low emitting (free formaldehyde <0.1%) phenolic technology, allows for direct painting on composite parts without surface preparation, saving up to 30% compared to traditional coating methods. Cellobond ULF PS90-204 is a pre-preg resin that delivers faster drying speeds to reduce production cycle times. As with the entire Cellobond product line, Cellobond ULF GC84-500 and Cellobond ULF PS90-204 are designed to meet the most demanding fire safety standards such as rail standard EN 45545 HL3 and aircraft standard FAR 25.853.

A composite rail front made from the new low-emitting Cellobond resin and ULF GC84-500 gelcoat and a ventilation grid mounted on Boeing will be on display at JEC.

