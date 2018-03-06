Fast Growing Celebrity Fashion Brand In The Style Empowers Growth With Retail App

LONDON, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In The Style has launched a brand new iOS shopping app on the Poq platform as the brand experiences a period of impressive growth.

In The Style quickly shot to success by uniquely combining fast fashion, social media and celebrity trends to launch a retail website, largely via social channels.

Finn Christo, Head of Ecommerce at In The Style said: "With so much of our traffic on mobile and our customers so highly engaged with social media it made sense to enhance the customer experience by improving our offering with our app."

The app has been built on Poq's app commerce platform, a SaaS platform that empowers retailers to create highly effective and fully customised native apps in record time. Current Poq clients include department store group House of Fraser and online homewares brand MADE.com alongside other fast fashion brands.

"We chose Poq having seen their proven success in our industry", explains Finn, "we also really liked their Software as a Service model, which means we'll keeps up to date with technology developments whilst also offering our customers an optimal experience."

Øyvind Henriksen, CEO and Co-Founder of Poq said:"In The Style grew quickly by pinpointing consumer trends and offering products and a way to shop that met these needs. Launching an app is another way to give the brand's loyal following a way to engage and shop with ease.

"Having seen excellent results via social media engagement, the audience is primed for an app. We're looking forward to seeing where the new app will take them."

The In The Style app is now available on the App Store.

About In The Style

http://www.inthestyle.comare a phenomenal growth story in the forward fashion scene. Unique in its approach to delivering fast fashion in collaboration with celebrities and influencers,http://www.inthestyle.comis becoming the go to place for 16 to 24 year old females.

About Poq

Poq is a Software-as-a-Service platform that empowers retailers to create highly effective and fully customised native apps in record time. Apps that allow them to build stronger brands, sell more of their products, deepen customer loyalty and deliver highly relevant content, communications and rewards.

Our platform is the result of years of focus on retail apps and is proven to increase conversion rates and revenue. New code is rolled out every week and major releases delivered every quarter. Clients include the UK's largest brands and department store retailers, such as Missguided, House of Fraser and MADE.com.