Hexion Inc. ("Hexion" or the "Company") announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kangde Composites Co., Ltd. ("KDC") to collaborate in the development of high volume carbon fiber production methods for use in the automotive and other appropriate markets.

KDC has built a world-leading carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) industrial value chain that includes carbon fiber, textile, stacking, preforming, forming and post-treatment, while using a fully automated production line in Langfang, Hebei, China. KDC also operates the KDX Europe Composites Research and Development Center in Weyarn, Germany, providing product development, process development, material testing, process simulation, and advanced technology research.

Hexion has introduced many innovations in thermoset composite systems suitable for mass production and covering various application fields and process technologies. Hexion has focused on leveraging its thermoset resin technology for the production of high-strength, weight-saving composite parts in a wide range of automotive applications through its portfolio of advanced epoxy and phenolic resins, curing agents and additives.

"We are pleased to partner with KDC in advancing the industrialization and mass production of composites," said Francis Defoor, Hexion's Automotive segment leader. "Hexion has more than 50 years of experience in the composites industry and is committed to making significant investments in support of CFRP development for large production volumes in the automotive sector. Our expertise in epoxy chemistry as well as our application and process know-how make us a leading development partner for lightweight composite technology."

Hexion is constantly adapting its composite resin portfolio to answer manufacturers' increasing need for strong yet lightweight alternatives to metal, that can be produced at faster speeds. Hexion's resin technology can help manufacturers reduce vehicle weight and at the same time, hasten production of high-performance composite components.

About the Company

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global wood and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Hexion Inc. is controlled by investment funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management, LLC. Additional information about Hexion Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com.

