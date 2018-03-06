IBFD and Tax Analysts Partner to Bring Breaking News and In-Depth Analysis to the Global Tax Community

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBFD (https://www.ibfd.org/), the centre of expertise on cross-border taxation, announced today that it has entered into a collaboration and distribution agreement with Tax Analysts (http://www.taxanalysts.org/), a leading publisher of US tax news, analysis and commentary. The agreement brings Tax Notes US (https://www.ibfd.org/IBFD-Products/Tax-Notes-US) and Tax Notes International (https://www.ibfd.org/IBFD-Products/Tax-Notes-International) - two broad and extensive collections of US federal, US state and international news published by Tax Analysts - to the IBFD Tax Research Platform (https://www.ibfd.org/IBFD-Tax-Portal/About-Tax-Research-Platform) for clients outside North America. The agreement will enable international tax professionals to read the breaking tax news, in-depth analysis, and tax administration and policy research of both publishers on one platform.

IBFD and Tax Analysts are independent, non-partisan and not-for-profit publishing and research organizations with a shared mission to promote the understanding of taxation and to foster open and informed debate. The synergy between the organizations makes for a natural partnership. Additionally, Tax Analysts' news and commentary, with a special focus on the US tax reform, provide a very useful complement to IBFD's extensive explanations of worldwide tax systems, topical analyses, treaty and case law coverage, particularly on the United States.

"It is a dynamic time in the world of international taxation with many developments that make headlines every day: the new US tax bill is a prime example. Staying ahead of these developments is crucial for tax professionals who are relied on for their expertise," said Maarten Goudsmit, Director of Publishing at IBFD. "We are pleased to offer Tax Notes on the IBFD Tax Research Platform to bring Tax Analysts' unbiased reporting and expert analysis on breaking news, tax legislation and tax policy to the global tax community."

The CEO and President of Tax Analysts, Cara Griffith, said, "We, at Tax Analysts, welcome this collaboration with IBFD to better educate the global tax community on tax administration and policy matters. This landmark licensing agreement brings increased tax analysis and research to the tax community around the world."

IBFD and Tax Analysts will continue to collaborate on joint publications on specific tax topics, such as the upcoming special issue of the IBFD Bulletin for International Taxation (https://www.ibfd.org/IBFD-Products/Bulletin-International-Taxation-Journal) on BEPS Action 1, which will focus on taxation of the digital economy. The articles will also be made available as part of selected publications from Tax Analysts. Additionally, the two organizations have agreed to cooperate on educational conferences to promote and disseminate the understanding of cross-border taxation at the highest level.

Availability

A limited free trial of Tax Notes US and Tax Notes International is available on the IBFD Tax Research Platform until 30 June 2018 to anyone with an IBFD account with a shipping address outside of North America. For more information about full access to the Tax Analysts collections, please contact IBFD at sales@ibfd.org (mailto:sales@ibfd.org).

About IBFD

IBFD (http://www.ibfd.org/) is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities (http://www.ibfd.org/Academic). As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisors. Headquartered in Amsterdam, IBFD has regional offices in Beijing, Washington and Kuala Lumpur. IBFD's Library and Information Centre (http://www.ibfd.org/Library) is widely regarded as the world's leading research facility in the field of international and comparative taxation.

Renowned as the leading expertise portal in the field of cross-border taxation and legislation, IBFD's powerful Tax Research Platform (http://www.ibfd.org/IBFD-Tax-Portal) allows tax practitioners around the world to access a wealth of reliable and valuable content, enabling faster and more effective work.

IBFD's complete coverage (http://www.ibfd.org/IBFD-Products) further includes courses (http://www.ibfd.org/Training), journals and books, and a Master's in International Tax Law (http://www.ibfd.org/Academic) (in collaboration with the University of Amsterdam). IBFD also offers government consultancy (http://www.ibfd.org/Consultancy-Research) and individual client research services (http://www.ibfd.org/Consultancy-Research/Tax-Research-Services).

About Tax Analysts

Tax Analysts is the non-partisan, non-profit organization that publishes Tax Notes, the leading multimedia source of breaking news, in-depth analysis and insightful commentary on tax administration and policy. Tax Analysts has the industry's largest tax-dedicated correspondent staff, with more than 250 domestic and international correspondents. Tax Analysts provides tax news and analysis for more than 150,000 tax professionals in law and accounting firms, corporations and government agencies worldwide, as well as academics. All rely on Tax Analysts' federal, state and international content daily. Key products include Tax Notes (http://www.taxnotes.com/federal-tax-products?__hstc=128951187.d62e051e8c6b223ee2c4453ecafd48bf.1496851384180.1498151066453.1498155341898.3&__hssc=128951187.3.1498155341898&__hsfp=3068842812), Tax Notes Today (http://www.taxnotes.com/federal-tax-products?__hstc=128951187.d62e051e8c6b223ee2c4453ecafd48bf.1496851384180.1498151066453.1498155341898.3&__hssc=128951187.3.1498155341898&__hsfp=3068842812), State Tax Notes (http://www.taxnotes.com/state-tax-products?__hstc=128951187.d62e051e8c6b223ee2c4453ecafd48bf.1496851384180.1498151066453.1498155341898.3&__hssc=128951187.3.1498155341898&__hsfp=3068842812), State Tax Today (http://www.taxnotes.com/state-tax-products?__hstc=128951187.d62e051e8c6b223ee2c4453ecafd48bf.1496851384180.1498151066453.1498155341898.3&__hssc=128951187.3.1498155341898&__hsfp=3068842812), Tax Notes International (http://www.taxnotes.com/international-tax-products?__hstc=128951187.d62e051e8c6b223ee2c4453ecafd48bf.1496851384180.1498151066453.1498155341898.3&__hssc=128951187.3.1498155341898&__hsfp=3068842812) and Worldwide Tax Daily (http://www.taxnotes.com/international-tax-products?__hstc=128951187.d62e051e8c6b223ee2c4453ecafd48bf.1496851384180.1498151066453.1498155341898.3&__hssc=128951187.3.1498155341898&__hsfp=3068842812).

Contact information: Sorrel Hidding, Head of Marketing: +31 (0) 61 332 5049 or s.hidding@ibfd.org.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: IBFD via Globenewswire

