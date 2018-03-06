Basilea Pharmaceutica AG / Basilea reports launch of antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) in Argentina by Grupo Biotoscana . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

First launch in Latin America

Basel, Switzerland, March 06, 2018 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that partner Grupo Biotoscana S.L. ("GBT") has launched Basilea's hospital antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) in Argentina.

David Veitch, Chief Commercial Officer, said: "We are very pleased with the launch of Zevtera in Argentina. This is the first launch of the brand in the important Latin America region and also the first launch of Zevtera in any country outside Europe. We are looking forward to GBT making our broad-spectrum anti-MRSA antibiotic available to patients in Argentina and subsequently in other Latin American countries following regulatory approval."

Zevtera is approved in Argentina for the treatment of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) and hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), excluding ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP).

Basilea entered into a supply, distribution and licensing agreement for Zevtera and the antifungal Cresemba (isavuconazole) with GBT in September 2016. Including Argentina, the agreement covers 19 countries in Latin America. Basilea received a CHF 11 million upfront payment from GBT. Basilea supplies GBT with Zevtera at a transfer price and is eligible to receive further regulatory and sales milestone payments.



About Zevtera (ceftobiprole)

Ceftobiprole is a cephalosporin antibiotic for intravenous administration with rapid bactericidal activity against a wide range of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, including methicillin-susceptible and resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA, MRSA) and susceptible Pseudomonas spp.1 Ceftobiprole is currently approved for sale in major European countries and several non-European countries for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) and hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), excluding ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP).1 It is marketed in major European countries and Argentina. Basilea has entered into license and distribution agreements for the brand in Europe, Latin America, China, Canada, Israel, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Ceftobiprole is not approved for commercial sale in the U.S.

About hospital-acquired and community-acquired pneumonia

Hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) is one of the most common hospital-acquired infections and has been shown to have among the highest mortality rates of all hospital-acquired infections.2 Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is one of the most frequent causes of hospital-acquired pneumonia.3 It is highly prevalent in hospitals of Latin America.4 Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) is a common condition with up to 60% of the patients requiring hospital admission and intravenous antibiotics.5 Prompt empiric intervention with an appropriate broad-spectrum antibiotic treatment is considered a best medical practice. The increasing incidence of bacteria resistant to many established antibiotics is a major concern.

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. The company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com (http://www.basilea.com/).

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+41 61 606 1102

media_relations@basilea.com (mailto:media_relations@basilea.com)

investor_relations@basilea.com (mailto:investor_relations@basilea.com)

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com (http://www.basilea.com/).

References

1 U.K. Summary of Product Characteristics (SPC) Zevtera: http://www.mhra.gov.uk/ (http://www.mhra.gov.uk/)

[Accessed: March 05, 2018]

2 C. Rotstein et al. Clinical practice guidelines for hospital-acquired pneumonia and ventilator-associated pneumonia in adults. Canadian Journal of Infectious Diseases & Medical Microbiology 2008 (19), 19-53

3 R. N. Jones. Microbial etiologies of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia. Clinical Infectious Diseases 2010 (51), S81-S87

4 A. L. Egea et al. New patterns of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) clones, community-associated MRSA genotypes behave like healthcare-associated MRSA genotypes within hospitals, Argentina. International Journal of Medical Microbiology (2014), http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.ijmm.2014.08.002 (http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.ijmm.2014.08.002)

5 W. I. Sligl et al. Severe community-acquired pneumonia. Critical Care Clinics 2013 (29), 563-601





Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/134390/R/2173743/838172.pdf)

