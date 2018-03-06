

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Whole Foods Market launched free two-hour delivery of natural and organic products from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now in Atlanta and San Francisco.



Starting today, Prime customers in neighborhoods of Atlanta and San Francisco can shop through Prime Now for bestselling items including fresh produce, high quality meat and seafood, everyday staples and other locally sourced items from Whole Foods Market.



The service first launched last month in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach with plans for continued expansion across the U.S. throughout 2018.



Prime customers can shop thousands of items across fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral and everyday staples from Whole Foods Market available for free two-hour delivery. Select alcohol is also available for delivery to customers in San Francisco. Prime members receive two-hour delivery for free and ultra-fast delivery within one hour for $7.99 on orders of $35 or more.



The company noted that Delivery from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Customers can visit www.primenow.com or download the Prime Now app to enter their zip code to see if they are in the delivery area.



