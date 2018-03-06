TomTom (TOM2) today announced that it has been chosen to provide its latest Connected Car Services for Kia drivers in Europe. The deal includes TomTom On-Street and Off-Street Parking, TomTom EV (Electric Vehicle) Charging Locations, and the TomTom Fuel Price Service.

The expansion of the offering, which originally included TomTom Traffic, TomTom SpeedCams, Local Search and Weather services, will be delivered to drivers through Kia's connected infotainment system, and will be available starting with the next generation of Kia Ceed, and gradually applied to the whole model range by 2019.

Kia owners will be among the first drivers in the world to benefit from TomTom's probe-based On-Street Parking service and EV Service, giving them peace of mind, a less stressful parking experience, and helping them to save time and money.

Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, said: "Drivers are demanding connected car services that really make a difference to their daily drive whether that's helping them to find a parking spot in a busy city centre, or understanding how much further they can drive without charging their vehicle. That's where TomTom comes in. We're excited to be expanding Kia's 7 year connected services offer, bringing the best of TomTom to drivers across Europe."

About TomTom

TomTom created the easy-to-use navigation device, one of the most influential inventions of all time. Since then, we have grown from a start-up, into a global technology company.

We design and develop innovative navigation products, software and services, that power hundreds of millions of applications across the globe. This includes industry-leading location-based and mapmaking technologies, embedded automotive navigation solutions; personal navigation devices and apps, and the most advanced telematics fleet management and connected car services.

Combining our own R&D expertise with business and technology partnerships, we continue to shape the future, leading the way with autonomous driving, smart mobility and smarter cities.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 37 countries, we offer advanced digital maps that cover 142 countries, and our hyper-detailed and real-time TomTom Traffic information service reaches more than five billion people in 69 countries. www.tomtom.com

